Spencer Steer News: Runs hit streak to 11 games
Steer went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 13-6 loss to the Cubs.
Steer finished the Reds' three-run first inning when he doubled in a run. The two-bagger extended a streak to 11 games, during which Steer's batting .359 (14-for-39) with five doubles, a home run and two RBI. He's had a season of peaks and valleys thus far and is batting just .225 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 23 runs through 45 games.
