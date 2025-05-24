Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Steer

Spencer Steer News: Runs hit streak to 11 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2025 at 6:27am

Steer went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 13-6 loss to the Cubs.

Steer finished the Reds' three-run first inning when he doubled in a run. The two-bagger extended a streak to 11 games, during which Steer's batting .359 (14-for-39) with five doubles, a home run and two RBI. He's had a season of peaks and valleys thus far and is batting just .225 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 23 runs through 45 games.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds

