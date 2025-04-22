Spencer Strider Injury: Dealing with Grade 1 strain

Strider was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of his right hamstring Tuesday, and his return timeline is expected to be determined over the next couple weeks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It's an encouraging diagnosis after Strider landed on the injured list Monday, though he still seems set to spend more than the 15-day minimum on the shelf. After recovering from the internal brace procedure he underwent on elbow last year, the right-hander was able to make just one start in 2025 before suffering the hamstring injury.