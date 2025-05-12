Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Strider headshot

Spencer Strider Injury: Tossing sim game Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 1:32pm

Strider (hamstring) is scheduled to throw 70-to-75 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The upcoming sim game takes Strider out of the running from returning from the 15-day injured list this week, but if all goes well Wednesday, he could bypass a minor-league rehab start and rejoin the Atlanta rotation for the start of their series in Washington that begins May 20. After making a speedy recovery from the internal brace procedure he underwent on his right elbow last spring, Strider tossed five innings in his 2025 debut for Atlanta on April 16, then went back on the IL five days later after straining his right hamstring while playing catch.

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
