Spencer Strider News: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start
Atlanta activated Strider (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Atlanta is idle Monday, but Strider will make his return to the rotation Tuesday with a start against the Nationals on the road. The right-hander missed nearly a month of action with a strained hamstring and was cleared to return after completing a 65-pitch simulated game last week. Strider probably won't be ready for a full workload Tuesday and his velocity was down a tick during the sim game. However, he's drawn a favorable matchup Tuesday and is also lined up for a second start later this week at home versus the Padres, so fantasy managers will want to have him active.
