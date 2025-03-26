Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 12:45pm

The Tigers will include Torkelson on their Opening Day roster, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Heading into spring training, Torkelson seemed to be on the outside looking in for a roster spot. However, he had a great Grapefruit League showing with a 1.069 OPS and five home runs. Torkelson looks to be in line for regular at-bats at designated hitter with Kerry Carpenter being needed defensively to cover for the Tigers' outfield injuries.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now