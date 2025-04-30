Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Starling Marte headshot

Starling Marte News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Marte went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Marte helped pad the Mets' early lead with a two-run homer in the third to put them up 6-0. It was his second home run of the season with his other one coming back on March 31. Marte now has four RBI over his last three games and has reached base in four straight. For the year, he's slashing just .184/.305/.347 with 10 RBI, seven runs, two steals and a 4:11 BB:K in 59 plate appearances.

Starling Marte
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now