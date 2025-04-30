Starling Marte News: Homers in win

Marte went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Marte helped pad the Mets' early lead with a two-run homer in the third to put them up 6-0. It was his second home run of the season with his other one coming back on March 31. Marte now has four RBI over his last three games and has reached base in four straight. For the year, he's slashing just .184/.305/.347 with 10 RBI, seven runs, two steals and a 4:11 BB:K in 59 plate appearances.