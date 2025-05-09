Stephen Kolek News: Awarded another start
Kolek is listed as the Padres' probable starter for Saturday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field.
Unsurprisingly, Kolek will get a second turn through the rotation after he blanked the Pirates over 5.1 scoreless innings in his first start of the season Sunday. The right-hander will likely continue to hold down a spot in the rotation at least until the Padres get Yu Darvish (elbow) back from the injured list.
