Stephen Kolek headshot

Stephen Kolek News: Awarded another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 9:02am

Kolek is listed as the Padres' probable starter for Saturday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Unsurprisingly, Kolek will get a second turn through the rotation after he blanked the Pirates over 5.1 scoreless innings in his first start of the season Sunday. The right-hander will likely continue to hold down a spot in the rotation at least until the Padres get Yu Darvish (elbow) back from the injured list.

Stephen Kolek
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
