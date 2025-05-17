Stephen Kolek News: Solved by Seattle

Kolek (2-1) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out four.

After blanking the Pirates and Rockies over 14.1 innings in his first two starts since being promoted at the beginning of May, the 28-year-old right-hander ran into trouble against a much better offense Friday. Kolek saw the first pitch he threw ripped down the right-field line for a solo shot by J.P. Crawford, and two-run homers by Rowdy Tellez in the fourth inning and Cal Raleigh in the sixth accounted for the rest of the damage off him. Kolek will take a 2.33 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Toronto.