Stephen Nogosek News: MiLB deal with Royals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

The Royals signed Nogosek to a minor-league contract Wednesday, John Shinn reports.

Nogosek had been pitching in the Mexican League after splitting last year between the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate in Rochester and the independent league Lancaster Stormers. The righty reliever holds a 5.02 ERA and 57:23 K:BB over 57.1 innings covering parts of four major-league seasons.

