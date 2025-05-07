Stephen Nogosek News: MiLB deal with Royals
The Royals signed Nogosek to a minor-league contract Wednesday, John Shinn reports.
Nogosek had been pitching in the Mexican League after splitting last year between the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate in Rochester and the independent league Lancaster Stormers. The righty reliever holds a 5.02 ERA and 57:23 K:BB over 57.1 innings covering parts of four major-league seasons.
