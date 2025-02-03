Fantasy Baseball
Stephen Ridings headshot

Stephen Ridings News: Inks deal with Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 6:51am

Ridings signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Ridings hasn't seen any action in the big leagues since the 2021 campaign with the Yankees, so he'll likely serve as bullpen depth at Triple-A. He'll need to stay healthy to have a chance to help the major-league club, which is something he's struggled with throughout his professional career.

Stephen Ridings
Los Angeles Dodgers
