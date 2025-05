Kwan went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over Toronto.

Kwan's second single of the day in the ninth inning put him into position to score on Daniel Schneemann's grand slam. Kwan entered the series against the Blue Jays on an 0-for-12 stretch but has exploded in the first two games, going 5-for-9 with a double and a run scored.