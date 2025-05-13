Steven Kwan News: On-base streak reaches 11

Kwan went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 5-0 win over Milwaukee.

Kwan extended an on-base streak to 11 games on his final at-bat, a single to left field. Cleveland's leadoff batter is 15-for-43 (.349) with seven walks, two steals, three doubles, two RBI and seven runs scored during the streak. Kwan leads the Guardians with a .390 OPS and is second with six stolen bases.