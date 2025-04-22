Steven Kwan News: Two hits in victory

Kwan went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

Kwan continues to display his elite contact skills and is up to nine multi-hit performances this season, including five over his last eight games. The 27-year-old outfielder singled twice Tuesday and scored a run during Cleveland's three-run sixth inning. Kwan is now slashing .341/.400/.505 with 17 runs scored through 23 games.