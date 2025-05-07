Fantasy Baseball
Steven Wilson News: Makes multi-inning appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Wilson allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one to earn a hold Tuesday against the Royals.

Wilson was the first White Sox reliever to appear after Sean Burke was pulled following 6.1 innings of work. He entered the game with runners on first and second base and managed to escape the jam, but he then allowed a two-out rally before being pulled with two outs in the eighth inning. Wilson has seemingly settled into a key setup role in the White Sox bullpen but has not gotten save chances.

Steven Wilson
Chicago White Sox
