Steven Zobac headshot

Steven Zobac Injury: Recovering from knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 7:23pm

Double-A Northwest Arkansas placed Zobac on its 7-day injured list April 16 due to right knee patella tendinitis, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Zobac was shut down after laboring through his first two starts of the season with Northwest Arkansas, producing a 9.39 ERA, 2.50 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 7.2 innings. According to Preston Farr of FarmToFountains.com, Zobac won't require surgery on his knee, but the 24-year-old righty is facing an uncertain timeline for a return.

Steven Zobac
Kansas City Royals
