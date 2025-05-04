Taj Bradley News: Battles for third win

Bradley (3-2) earned the win against the Yankees on Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout over 5.1 innings.

Bradley threw just 50 of 88 pitches for strikes with only four whiffs but still managed to limit one of baseball's top lineups to two runs. The 24-year-old has logged at least five frames in all seven starts this season, yielding three earned runs or fewer in five of them. He'll carry a 4.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 30:18 K:BB across 40.2 innings into a home matchup with the Brewers next weekend.