Taj Bradley News: Logs quality start in no-decision

Bradley did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Brewers, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six innings.

Bradley battled through a rain delay and worked around a pair of solo homers to earn his third quality start in his past four outings. The 24-year-old generated 11 whiffs on 84 pitches and has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in six of eight starts this season. He'll carry a 4.24 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 35:19 K:BB across 46.2 innings into a favorable matchup with the Marlins next weekend.