Taj Bradley News: Rebounds vs. Houston

Bradley (4-3) earned the win Wednesday over the Astros, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

Bradley got off to a shaky start Wednesday -- the right-hander hit Jeremy Pena with a pitch to lead off the game before giving up a two-run homer to Isaac Paredes. However, Bradley would bounce back and blank Houston over his final five innings, allowing just three additional hits, en route to his fourth win and sixth quality start this year. The 24-year-old Bradley now sports a 4.61 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and 48:24 K:BB across 10 starts (56.2 innings) this season. He currently lines up for a home matchup with the Twins in his next outing.