Taj Bradley News: Struggles with control in loss

Bradley (3-3) took the loss Friday against the Marlins after allowing five runs on six hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out six.

Friday marked Bradley's shortest outing of the season, but he did fan at least six for the first time in his last six starts. Walks have been a big issue for the hard-throwing right-hander, who has issued at least three free passes on five occasions in his last eight appearances. Bradley will look to improve on his 4.80 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 41:22 K:BB over 50.2 innings in his next scheduled start versus the Astros, which lines up for next week.