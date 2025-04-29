Taj Bradley News: Tosses seven innings

Bradley (2-2) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over seven frames Tuesday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Royals.

Bradley gave up a run in each of the first two innings but settled in for his longest start of the year. He threw over 100 pitches for the second consecutive outing but generated only six whiffs. His usual strikeout numbers have vanished as of late; after beginning the year with exactly seven punchouts in each of his first three starts, Bradley has recorded only eight strikeouts in his last three appearances. He now owns a 29:15 K:BB with a 4.58 ERA through 35.1 innings. Bradley's next outing is projected to be on the road against the Yankees this weekend.