Tanner Banks

Tanner Banks News: Continues to work in middle relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 11:30pm

Banks threw a scoreless sixth inning in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Rockies. He struck out one.

That's now seven scoreless outings out of nine appearances in May for Banks so far, but he has given up five runs this month. On the season, the 33-year-old owns a 3.97 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB. With Jose Alvarado out of action due to an 80-game suspension, Banks could see more action as a setup man as opposed to a middle reliever but remains well out of contention for save chances in most situations.

Tanner Banks
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
