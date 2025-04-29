Tanner Bibee News: Allows one run over seven frames

Bibee didn't factor in the decision Tuesday against the Twins despite giving up one run on five hits and no walks across seven innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander had little trouble dispatching Minnesota outside the fifth inning, which is when Ty France knotted the game 1-1 with a solo homer. Bibee threw 64 of 92 pitches for strikes, and the improved command was a welcome sight with it being the first time through six starts this year that he didn't walk a batter. The long ball continues to be a concern as he's already given up nine homers, but Bibee is trending up with just three runs allowed in his past two starts.