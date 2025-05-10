Tanner Bibee News: Goes seven innings in loss

Bibee (3-3) took the loss against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with three strikeouts over seven innings.

Bibee threw 63 of 96 pitches for strikes but received no run support from his offense, exiting with a 1-0 deficit. The 26-year-old endured a rocky start to the season but has since yielded only five earned runs over his last four outings. He owns a 3.80 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB across 45 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Reds next weekend.