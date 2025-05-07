Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Bibee News: On track to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Bibee (legs) is listed as the Guardians' probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Phillies in Cleveland.

Bibee dealt with cramping in both of his legs during his most recent start Sunday at Toronto, but after receiving treatment, the right-hander won't have to miss a turn through the rotation. After being named the Guardians' Opening Day starter coming out of spring training, Bibee has disappointed through his first seven outings of the season, going 3-2 with a 4.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 7.5 K-BB% in 38 innings. The 7.5 K-BB% represents a drop of nearly 13 percentage points from his 2024 mark.

