Tanner Gordon News: Added for doubleheader

The Rockies recalled Gordon from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Tigers at Coors Field.

Gordon is being designated as the Rockies' 27th man for the twin bill, so he's expected to be returned to Albuquerque immediately after the second game of the day. Over his six starts with Albuquerque this season, Gordon has turned in a 4.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 28 innings.