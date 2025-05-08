Tanner Gordon News: Returned to Triple-A

Gordon was returned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Colorado's doubleheader against the Tigers on Thursday.

Gordon started the second game of the doubleheader and was knocked around for seven runs (four earned) on nine hits and a walk across 6.1 innings. While he took the loss, he did manage to give the Rockies some length to avoid overtaxing the bullpen. The outing was Gordon's ninth overall start in the majors, and there's a strong chance he's back in Colorado at some point later in the summer.