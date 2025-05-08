Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tanner Gordon headshot

Tanner Gordon News: Returned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Gordon was returned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Colorado's doubleheader against the Tigers on Thursday.

Gordon started the second game of the doubleheader and was knocked around for seven runs (four earned) on nine hits and a walk across 6.1 innings. While he took the loss, he did manage to give the Rockies some length to avoid overtaxing the bullpen. The outing was Gordon's ninth overall start in the majors, and there's a strong chance he's back in Colorado at some point later in the summer.

Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now