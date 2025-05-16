Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Houck headshot

Tanner Houck Injury: Clear of structural damage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Houck had an MRI on his right elbow come back clean Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old remains without a clear return timeline, but a clean MRI is encouraging news after he was placed on the injured list Thursday due to a right flexor pronator strain. Houck will be eligible to rejoin the active roster May 28, but it wouldn't be surprising if he requires a longer absence given the nature of the injury.

