Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tanner Houck headshot

Tanner Houck Injury: To resume throwing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Houck (elbow) will begin a throwing program Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Houck landed on the 15-day injured list one week ago with a right flexor pronator strain but is nearly ready to ramp things up following a brief shutdown period. The Red Sox could choose to build up the right-hander slowly, especially given his struggles (8.04 ERA) prior to the injury.

Tanner Houck
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now