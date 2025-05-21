Tanner Houck Injury: To resume throwing Friday

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Houck (elbow) will begin a throwing program Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Houck landed on the 15-day injured list one week ago with a right flexor pronator strain but is nearly ready to ramp things up following a brief shutdown period. The Red Sox could choose to build up the right-hander slowly, especially given his struggles (8.04 ERA) prior to the injury.