Tanner Houck News: Rise in velocity in no-decision

Houck didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Blue Jays after allowing one run on four hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out six.

Houck's velocity was up Thursday, as he touched 97 mph on 10 of his sinker pitches, and it yielded perhaps his finest effort of the season thus far. It was the first time this year that the right-hander threw at least seven innings, and he didn't allow a runner to advance past first base until Daulton Varsho tagged him for a solo home run in the seventh frame. Houck is still recovering from a 12-run bludgeoning at the hands of the Rays on April 14, as evidenced by his bloated 6.38 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 36 innings in 2025, but he has a 30:12 K:BB over seven starts and appears to be trending up ahead of a scheduled home matchup versus an underperforming Rangers lineup.