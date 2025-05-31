Tarik Skubal News: Punches out seven in no-decision

Skubal allowed two hits and no walks while striking out seven in seven scoreless innings against the Royals on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Skubal had all the momentum behind him heading into Saturday's game after firing a complete-game shutout against the Guardians this past Sunday. He was locked into a fierce duel with Michael Wacha, with both pitchers tossing seven scoreless innings. Skubal needed just 90 pitches (63 strikes) and generated 14 whiffs while limiting the Royals to two baserunners. He has recorded at least seven strikeouts in each of his last seven games, and his 99 punchouts (across 75.2 innings) is second most in the majors behind MacKenzie Gore (101). Skubal is lined up to face the White Sox on the road next week.