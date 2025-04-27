Tayler Saucedo News: Returns to Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Saucedo to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
The left-hander was called up by Seattle on Saturday and will return to Tacoma after firing a scoreless inning during the 14-0 victory. Saucedo has given up four earned runs in his four major-league outings this year and is unlikely to fill more than a middle-relief role if he receives another look with the Mariners.
