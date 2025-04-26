Fantasy Baseball
Taylor Rogers headshot

Taylor Rogers News: Earns third hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 6:31am

Rogers retired all three batters faced over one inning to earn a hold in Friday's 8-7 win over Colorado.

Rogers earned his third hold and has not allowed an earned run in nine of 11 appearances. His name was included as a potential closer alternative this spring, but the Reds have settled on Emilio Pagan in that role for now. Meanwhile, Rogers is thriving in a middle-inning role, posting a 2.00 ERA over nine innings.

Taylor Rogers
Cincinnati Reds
