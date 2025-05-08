Taylor Walls News: Chips in offensively

Walls went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and was caught stealing in Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Walls started his fifth straight game at shortstop and has gone 7-for-17 at the plate in that span. He also has four runs scored in that span, while raising his average to .205. As the latter number indicates, Walls is a light hitter, limiting his fantasy appeal even if he continues to get consistent at-bats.