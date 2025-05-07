Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Taylor Walls headshot

Taylor Walls News: Playing time trending up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Walls will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Walls will make his fourth straight start, with the Rays going up against two lefties and two righties during that span. The defensive-minded Walls owns a measly .504 OPS on the season and appeared to have fallen behind Jose Caballero on the depth chart at shortstop, but a surprise 4-for-5 performance in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Yankees might have enabled Walls to regain some job security.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now