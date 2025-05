Ward went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 win over the Athletics on Monday.

Ward's long ball was a two-run shot in the third inning that broke a 2-2 tie. The outfielder homered for the third straight game and has now gone deep five times in his past seven contests. During that span, Ward is slashing .276/.344/.828 with 10 RBI and six runs scored.