Taylor Ward News: Goes deep in loss

Ward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to San Diego.

That's now four homers in the month of May so far for Ward, who's left the yard four times in his last nine outings. The veteran outfielder has only nine hits in his last 10 games, but six of them have gone for extra bases to help give him 12 RBI during this span. The Angels have begun to regularly use Ward in the middle part of their lineup as opposed to the leadoff spot, which should continue to hurt his run-scoring upside but increase his RBI potential.