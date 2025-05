Ward went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Ward is on a heater right now. He went yard for the fourth time in six games, tagging Tony Gonsolin for a two-run shot in the first inning. The 31-year-old endured an 0-for-24 slump from April 25 to May 3, but he's 13-for-51 (.255) with six home runs and 15 RBI in 13 outings since.