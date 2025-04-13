Fantasy Baseball
Taylor Ward News: Remains hot Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Ward went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 4-1 win against Houston.

Ward went deep to right field in the fifth inning for the Angels' final run of the contest. The outfielder has slugged four long balls in his past four games after beginning the campaign with no homers over his first 10 contests. During the power surge, Ward is batting .353 with five RBI.

