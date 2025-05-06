Taylor Ward News: Smacks homer in win

Ward went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Ward was stuck in an 0-for-24 drought from April 25 to May 3 before knocking a double in Sunday's game versus the Tigers. He looked more lively Tuesday, earning his first multi-hit effort since April 12 versus the Astros. The 31-year-old outfielder is up to seven homers, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored, five doubles and a .188/.234/.391 slash line over 33 games this season. Despite his recent poor hitting, he has maintained a starting role in left field, as the Angels have few players who are making consistent contact lately.