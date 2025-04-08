Fantasy Baseball
Teddy McGraw Injury: Shelved at Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Single-A Modesto placed McGraw on the 7-day injured list with an elbow injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

McGraw has already had two Tommy John surgeries and is moving to the bullpen this year in an effort to get him to the major leagues without much delay, but he's going to miss at least the first month of the season. McGraw's innings will need to be managed carefully once he returns, but he will be promoted aggressively through the system if he can stay healthy.

