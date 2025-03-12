Tekoah Roby News: Optioned to Double-A

The Cardinals optioned Roby to Double-A Springfield on Wednesday.

Roby had a nice showing this spring, allowing four runs (three earned) with a 10:2 K:BB over nine innings of work. He was never going to make the Opening Day roster, though, after another injury-shortened season in 2024. Roby has some of the best stuff among the Cardinals' pitching prospects but has totaled only 96.2 innings over the last two seasons because of arm problems.