Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Hernandez (groin) went 0-for-1 with two walks and played four innings in right field to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers announced that Hernandez would require a rehab assignment before being activated Friday, and he returned to game action one day later. Hernandez could remain in the lineup Sunday, and he'd likely serve as the designated hitter.