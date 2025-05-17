Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Hernandez (groin) went 0-for-1 with two walks and played four innings in right field to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers announced that Hernandez would require a rehab assignment before being activated Friday, and he returned to game action one day later. Hernandez could remain in the lineup Sunday, and he'd likely serve as the designated hitter.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now