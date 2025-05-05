Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Exits with hamstring injury
Hernandez was removed from Monday's game against the Marlins due to left hamstring tightness.
Hernandez picked up a pair of hits before being lifted from the matchup, though it's unclear as to when he felt the injury pop up. He'll be considered day-to-day until the club has more information on his availability moving forward. Chris Taylor entered the game in center field and Andy Pages shifted to right with Hernandez out of the game.
