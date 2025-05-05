Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Headed for MRI
Hernandez (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Dodger Insider reports.
Hernandez exited Monday's series opener with left hamstring tightness, and the team has yet to rule out a stint on the injured list. Manager Dave Roberts stated after the game that the club would add a player to the taxi squad ahead of Tuesday's matchup in the event Hernandez requires a trip to the IL, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now