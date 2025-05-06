Fantasy Baseball
Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Headed to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

The Dodgers will place Hernandez (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game in Miami, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hernandez had to exit Monday's game against the Marlins with left hamstring tightness. There's no word yet on the results of an MRI, but evidently it was bad enough that a trip to the IL will be required. James Outman appears poised to take Hernandez's roster spot and could see reps in the outfield. The Dodgers also figure to give Hyesong Kim a look in the outfield while Hernandez is out.

