Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Hoping to return in two weeks

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he's hopeful Hernandez (adductor) will be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list in two weeks, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Roberts had a fairly ominous tone when discussing Hernandez's left adductor strain Tuesday, but he was much more optimistic a day later. A clearer picture on Hernandez's timetable should be available in the coming days, but it's looking like the veteran outfielder has a good shot to return well before the end of the month.