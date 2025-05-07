Fantasy Baseball
Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Hoping to return in two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he's hopeful Hernandez (adductor) will be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list in two weeks, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Roberts had a fairly ominous tone when discussing Hernandez's left adductor strain Tuesday, but he was much more optimistic a day later. A clearer picture on Hernandez's timetable should be available in the coming days, but it's looking like the veteran outfielder has a good shot to return well before the end of the month.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
