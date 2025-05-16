Fantasy Baseball
Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Will need rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Hernandez (adductor) will require a rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Dodgersbeat reports.

While Roberts didn't divulge when exactly Hernandez will begin playing in rehab games, it should happen soon. The skipper noted when Hernandez went on the IL earlier this month that the outfield could be back in two weeks, and that timeline would have him returning mid-week next week.

