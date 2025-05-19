Teoscar Hernandez News: Activated off IL

The Dodgers activated Hernandez (adductor) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Hernandez made one rehab outing with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, and it was enough to get the green light to return to the majors from a Grade 1 adductor strain that he suffered in early May. Hernandez reached base safely in each of the 13 games prior to his injury, and over that span he slashed .407/.418/.759 with two steals, four home runs and 17 RBI. James Outman was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.