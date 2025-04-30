Fantasy Baseball
Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez News: Drives in four in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Hernandez went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 15-2 win over the Marlins.

The veteran outfielder continued his assault on opposition pitchers. Hernandez has hit safely in eight straight games and banged out at least one extra-base hit in seven of them, batting .400 (14-for-35) over that stretch with five doubles, four homers, nine runs and 14 RBI. The hot streak has boosted his OPS on the season to .926, which would be a career-best mark.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
