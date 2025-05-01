Teoscar Hernandez News: Three hits, two steals in win

Hernandez went 3-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 12-7 win over the Marlins.

Hernandez is up to four stolen bases this season, putting him on pace to challenge his career-high of 12 set last year. The 32-year-old outfielder extended his hit streak to nine games -- he's gone 17-for-40 (.425) with four home runs and 15 RBI in that span. Hernandez is now slashing .310/.325/.621 with nine homers, 32 RBI and 19 runs scored across 121 plate appearances to open the campaign.